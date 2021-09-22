Short Interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Decreases By 22.9%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 15,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,398,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,644,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $135.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average is $132.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

