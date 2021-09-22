Short Interest in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Increases By 22.6%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 11,080,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,719,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $83,061,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arrival during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrival alerts:

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ARVL opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36. Arrival has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $37.18.

About Arrival

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.