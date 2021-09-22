Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Increases By 28.3%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 883.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.45. ASOS has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $65.95.
ASOS Company Profile
