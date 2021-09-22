Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Increases By 28.3%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 883.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.45. ASOS has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

