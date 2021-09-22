Short Interest in DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Expands By 29.5%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DSDVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cheuvreux started coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.28.

DSDVY opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.38. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

