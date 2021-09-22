Short Interest in ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Decreases By 19.8%

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 450,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.7 days.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on ESR Cayman in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESRCF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. ESR Cayman has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14.

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

