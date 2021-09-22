Short Interest in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Declines By 24.9%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the August 15th total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ FSTX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,727. The stock has a market cap of $162.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.88. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSTX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

