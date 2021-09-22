Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Drops By 25.8%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 82,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PUCK stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Goal Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUCK. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at $10,411,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 553.3% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 637.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 825,164 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at $7,712,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at $7,574,000.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

