Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rises By 21.6%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 154,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

HWKN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $39.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hawkins by 4,980.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 622.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1,179.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

