Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Decreases By 26.1%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 990,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,755 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after acquiring an additional 78,307 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 129,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 486,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,964,000 after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares during the last quarter.

ESGE opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

