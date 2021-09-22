Short Interest in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declines By 24.7%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $8,342,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,984,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the period.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of MMD remained flat at $$22.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,821. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.