Short Interest in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Increases By 26.7%

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

National Health Investors stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. National Health Investors has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.