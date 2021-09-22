Short Interest in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Increases By 26.7%

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
National Health Investors stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. National Health Investors has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.91.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.
About National Health Investors
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
