Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declines By 20.8%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,306. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 133,357 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.