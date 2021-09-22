Short Interest in Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Decreases By 23.2%

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 321.0 days.

Pao Novatek stock opened at $260.36 on Wednesday. Pao Novatek has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $268.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. VTB Capital upgraded Pao Novatek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC downgraded Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

