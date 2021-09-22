Short Interest in PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Drops By 24.2%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

PIFMY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. 716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.37%.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

