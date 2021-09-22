Short Interest in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Declines By 18.9%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Qualigen Therapeutics from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

QLGN stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Qualigen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 722,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.