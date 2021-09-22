Short Interest in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Drops By 22.3%

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 824,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Science Applications International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after buying an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Science Applications International by 109,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 564.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 56,343 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIC traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $84.23. 2,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.03. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

