Short Interest in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Rises By 33.4%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the August 15th total of 824,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 276,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SkyWest by 43.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth $3,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

