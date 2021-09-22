Short Interest in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Drops By 23.2%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NAPA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. 3,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,703. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $1,336,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 129.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 110,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 382.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

