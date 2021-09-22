Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Increases By 23.4%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,900 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 20.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 753,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 128,854 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 23.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 100,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 171.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 1,412.82% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

