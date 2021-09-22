Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.20 ($63.76).

The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.06. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a fifty-two week high of €61.50 ($72.35).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

