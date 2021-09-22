Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.20 ($63.76).

The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.06. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a fifty-two week high of €61.50 ($72.35).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

