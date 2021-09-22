Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.35.

Shares of SGTX opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.03 million and a PE ratio of -20.22.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

