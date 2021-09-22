Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Holdings Trimmed by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Signature Bank worth $35,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $252.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $272.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.62.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.88.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

