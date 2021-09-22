Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.67. 35,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

