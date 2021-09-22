Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $435,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPM traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.23. 481,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,723,401. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $466.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

