Silicon Valley Capital Partners Invests $218,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 764,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,114,000 after acquiring an additional 379,552 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1,019.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,360,402 shares of company stock worth $348,014,991. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.16. 135,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,124,512. The stock has a market cap of $106.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.89. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

