SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Up 20.9% in August

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 131,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $74,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBOW stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. 539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,147. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $260.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 2.65.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.