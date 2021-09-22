Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Decreased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after acquiring an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $119,235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 909,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,457,000 after acquiring an additional 313,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $130.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.37. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

