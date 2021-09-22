Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $142.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

SPG stock opened at $130.38 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $137.38. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

