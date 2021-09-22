Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Shares Down 1.2%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. 2,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange to a “hold” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Singapore Exchange to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

