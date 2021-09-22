SingularityNET Trading Down 34.5% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $288.51 million and $9.70 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053964 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00125470 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012509 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045021 BTC.
SingularityNET Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “
Buying and Selling SingularityNET
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
