SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Short Interest Update

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,932,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,729,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,581,000 after buying an additional 3,723,086 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,335,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 704.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after buying an additional 1,727,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. SiriusPoint has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.