Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Sixt in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €121.67 ($143.14).

SIX2 opened at €133.60 ($157.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. Sixt has a 1 year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1 year high of €135.80 ($159.76). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €115.56.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

