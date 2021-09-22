Sixty Six Capital (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Shares Down 9.8%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) shares fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 10,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 75,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

About Sixty Six Capital (OTCMKTS:HYHDF)

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

