Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,578 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $20,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after acquiring an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $7,632,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $159,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,817 shares of company stock worth $772,151 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKTR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

