Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.23 Million Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

