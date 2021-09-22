Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.79 million, a PE ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

