Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Herman Miller worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Herman Miller by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

