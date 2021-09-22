Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,207,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,854,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,944,760 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

