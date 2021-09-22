Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

