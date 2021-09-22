Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $205.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.86.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.86. 7,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,230. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

