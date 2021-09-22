SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 909,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 230.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

SNCAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

