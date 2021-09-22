Sofos Investments Inc. Invests $49,000 in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTEC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

BATS DTEC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. 15,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.