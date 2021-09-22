Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $60.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

LUV stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

