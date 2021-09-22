SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Cap Tops $1.64 Million

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $453,264.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00065060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00169883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00109238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.62 or 0.06698579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,895.39 or 0.99375641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.