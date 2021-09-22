Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) One Day Volume Tops $1.60 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001260 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $40.96 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00073000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00116339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00171284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.79 or 0.06980077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,501.67 or 1.00518257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $343.34 or 0.00793341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 83,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 75,103,134 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

