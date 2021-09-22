SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

