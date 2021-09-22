SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 28,572 shares.The stock last traded at $126.59 and had previously closed at $127.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.38.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.