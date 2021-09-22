SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lifted by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 11.2% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $20,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $8.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.85 and a 200-day moving average of $490.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.77 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

