Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,226,000 after buying an additional 286,228 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,787,000 after buying an additional 281,924 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,116,000 after buying an additional 224,650 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.85. 2,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

