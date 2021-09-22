Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $50.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Spin Master stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 1,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

