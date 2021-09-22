Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $50.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Spin Master stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 1,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

